Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

