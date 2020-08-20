Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,820 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGIB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,677. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.