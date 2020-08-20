Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for 8.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 61,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 496,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,804. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83.

