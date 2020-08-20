Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 56,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.