Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,587,000.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 95,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

