Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $31.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,576.25. 1,317,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,379.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

