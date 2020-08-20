Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

