Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,206,000 after buying an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 1,482,940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,111,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,449,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.