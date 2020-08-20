Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

IBDL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

