Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 403,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.