Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 276,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 137,482 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,108,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 131,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,426. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.