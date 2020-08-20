Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 99,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $26.35.

