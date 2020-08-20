Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 529 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 94,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 194,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 155,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

