Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 1,499,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,041. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

