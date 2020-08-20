Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $262,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,031 shares of company stock valued at $143,864,547. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.94, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.