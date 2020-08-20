Lisk Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00014503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Coinbe, Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $216.26 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033717 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,344,946 coins and its circulating supply is 125,312,890 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Cryptopia, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coindeal, Huobi, Exrates, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

