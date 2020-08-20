Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $62,721.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.01476786 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,852.62 or 0.99892494 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 687,805,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.