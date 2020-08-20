Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.43.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE LAD traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $260.22. 213,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $278.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,104. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $76,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 68.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

