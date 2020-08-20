Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $62.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

LYV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,479. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,451.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $72,497,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $5,541,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

