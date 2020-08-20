Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

LON:LMP traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 231.60 ($3.03). 1,103,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -337.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,285.71%.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

