Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 250 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.07. 430,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,839. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average of $240.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

