Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 1,852,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,140. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Knight Equity upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $119,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock worth $13,719,927. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

