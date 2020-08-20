Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 2,409,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

