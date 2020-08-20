Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 2,167,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

