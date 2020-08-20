Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

LOW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,016. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

