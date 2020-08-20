Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

