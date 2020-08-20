Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TACBY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Separately, Citigroup raised Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

