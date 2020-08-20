MaidSafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $180,898.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $44.18 million and approximately $180,898.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00135790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.91 or 0.01757195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00194301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00149746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

