Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 548,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

