Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 3,807 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Columbia Sportswear comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 105,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,971,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,754,686 shares of company stock valued at $137,755,069. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 172,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,854. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

