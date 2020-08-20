Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Icon comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Icon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after buying an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Icon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,542,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Icon by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Icon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.