Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 956.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 268,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 93,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.60. 219,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $244.71.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

