Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,447.6% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $258.93. 768,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,342. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

