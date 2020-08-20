Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,640 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Msci makes up about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $368.74. The stock had a trading volume of 374,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.14. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.