Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 429 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. J B Hunt Transport Services accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,605,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $769,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,443 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.72. 468,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,919. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

