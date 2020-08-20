Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 815,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,509. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

