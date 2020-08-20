Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news impact score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

