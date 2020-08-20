Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to announce $3.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.08 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $987,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average of $291.97. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.