Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

