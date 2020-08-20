Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Mattel reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,299. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.