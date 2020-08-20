Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,299. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.58. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

