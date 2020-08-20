MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 174,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.05. 28,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,796. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.69.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

