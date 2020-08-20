Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.88. 2,074,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

