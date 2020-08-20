Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 291,350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,430,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $205.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

