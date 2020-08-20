Minter Network Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $201,222.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,724,252,710 coins and its circulating supply is 2,519,043,143 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

