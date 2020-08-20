Mirai Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $7,114.28 and $63.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00478291 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012762 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002978 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

