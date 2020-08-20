Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.59 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $201,122.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00135978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.01752731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00194454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00146547 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

