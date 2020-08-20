Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of MNTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 11,292,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,761. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,107 shares of company stock worth $9,558,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

