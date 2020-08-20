MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $126.01 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00016153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Zaif, Upbit and Fisco. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,868.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.03501234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.02472480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00527188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.61 or 0.00847718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00668213 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016214 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Zaif, Livecoin, QBTC and Bitbank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

