Monero Classic Price Down 5.5% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $6,507.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003371 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00836721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000780 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.